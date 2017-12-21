search on deccanchronicle.com
Man held captive, thrashed by Rajasthan cabinet minister's son; critical

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 11:26 am IST
The victim was later admitted in the nearby hospital under critical condition.
A man was allegedly held captive and beaten up by Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Hem Singh Bhadana's son and his friends in Alwar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Alwar (Rajasthan): A man was allegedly held captive and beaten up by Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Hem Singh Bhadana's son and his friends in Alwar.

The victim's father said, "Some unidentified people verbally abused the minister, and my son was standing there while this happened. Those people fled but he was caught. He was later held captive and beaten up. We had to go to get him freed. We were also threatened."

 

The police, however, have denied commenting on the incident.

"We are not in a position to comment now. As soon as the FIR is lodged, we will begin the legal procedure," Shivaji Park SHO Vinod Samaria said.

Further details are awaited. 

