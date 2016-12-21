Yasin Bhatkal, 4 other condemned prisoners to go to Tihar jail soon

Hyderabad: The five condemned prisoners and IM operatives including Yasin Bhatkal , Asadullah Akhtar, Zia-ur-Rehman, Tahseen Akhtar and Aizaz Sayeed Shaik will be shifted to Tihar jail in four days’ time. Apart from the Dilsukhnagar twin blast case, all the five were involved in various cases across the country and trials are going on in Delhi, Bihar and Karnataka NIA courts.

The NIA will shift them as per section 3 of Transfer of Prisoners Act (1950), which allows the shifting of condemned prisoners to other states for trials in other cases. As per the section, the state government, with the consent of the government of any other state, should shift them by providing high security.

As per the Supreme Court's order issued earlier, a senior most officer-in-charge of jail outside the state should make such arrangements as are necessary to prevent a recurrence of the activities of the respondent. No special privilege should be allowed for him other than what is promised in the law.

All the five condemned prisoners from Cherlapally jail will be kept in solitary confinement cells. Retired additional SP B. Reddanna said if a prisoner got capital punishment from a court in a case and if he has a few more cases pending, police officials generally speed up the investigation in all the remaining cases.

"Until the time the accused gets capital punishment from the Supreme Court and the President of India rejects the clemency plea, the investigation in other cases will continue," he said.

Prisons DIG Akula Narasimha said the five prisoners would be shifted to other jails by the NIA soon in order to speed up the investigation in other cases. “A section in the code emphasises to speed up the investigation in other cases related to a prisoner who is sentenced to death. Most probably, the NIA may shift them in the coming four days,” he said.