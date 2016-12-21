Would-be child bride in Karnataka calls police to stop wedding

Bengaluru: Police in Karnataka have rescued a schoolgirl who called them for help after learning she was to be married to a much older man, campaigners said on Tuesday, in a case highlighting the risk of child trafficking in the region.

In a rare occurrence, the 15-year-old called the police a day after pre-wedding ceremonies began in her village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

Police officials said eight people, including the 26-year-old prospective groom from Gujarat, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Children's charities say there has been a growing trend of suitors from Gujarat seeking brides from Karnataka, paying a dowry of up to one lakh rupees and covering the costs of the wedding.

"Since Gujarat has a skewed sex ratio, many older men come here to marry because they don't find girls back home," said Anand Raj of non-profit Margadarshi Society, which runs a helpline for children to report abuse.

"But they only want girls below 18 and that makes us suspect trafficking."

The Gujarati families come, strike a deal, marry and return to their homes in two days, officials investigating the schoolgirl's case said.

"Our probe showed that in this case, the Gujarat family came and met two local residents and said they wanted a bride on December 16," said district child protection officer C V Raman.

"Wedding celebrations were well underway by December 17 and would have ended on Sunday if the girl hadn't called."

Nagasimha G Rao of non-profit Child Rights Trust said such cases were clear examples of "trafficking in the name of marriage".

"Northern Karnataka has become a hunting ground for virgin brides taken to other states. Even their families lose track of them after a point," Rao said.

Last year, there were almost 300 cases brought under laws prohibiting child marriage, according to the National Crime Record Bureau data. In a first, it also recorded 221 cases of child trafficking.