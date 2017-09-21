Odisha: CBI men booked for raid at judge’s home

Cuttack: Odisha Police on Wednesday registered a case of trespass against a team of CBI officials, who on late Tuesday night allegedly made an attempt to enter into the house of a sitting judge of Orissa High Court here for conducting a raid.

Briefing the media, twin city police commissioner Y.B. Khurania said that on the basis of information provided by a security guard posted at the residence of the judge, a case under section 448 (house trespass), 353 (to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, 511 (to commit cognisable offence) and 34 (common intention) has been registered in the Cantonment police station here.

He said the CBI officials were not able to show any search warrant to the local police station or to the security guard deployed at the residence of the judge to conduct any raid.

Khurania also said that the standard procedure required by any enforcement agency for conducting a raid at the residence of a high court judge was not followed in this case.