Haryana : Days after Ryan incident, 9-yr-old girl molested by sweeper in school

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
A relative of the student said that the sweeper had threatened the victim to keep quiet on the incident.
Parents were protesting outside The Millennium School, Panipat after a 9-year-old girl was molested by sweeper. (Photo: ANI | Twitter) .
 Parents were protesting outside The Millennium School, Panipat after a 9-year-old girl was molested by sweeper. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Haryana: A nine-year-old girl student was allegedly molested by a sweeper in a school in Panipat, Haryana.

The incident took place at The Millennium School in Panipat, where parents were protesting against the shocking incident.

A relative of the student said that the sweeper had threatened the victim to keep quiet on the incident. 

The relative also claimed that there were marks on the child's body and that they were not being allowed to meet the school principal.

Panipat DSP said that an FIR has been registered regarding the incident and that further details will be disclosed soon once the investigation begins.

The incident took place just two weeks after a seven-year-old student was found murdered in Ryan International school, Gurgaon.

A bus conductor of Ryan International school, Ashok was arrested for trying to sexually assault the boy. The conductor killed the boy when he raised an alarm.

