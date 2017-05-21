Nation, Crime

Kerala 23-year-old raped student cuts off swami’s penis

Published May 21, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 3:14 am IST
The police said the woman used a knife to cut off the genitals of Swami Gangeshananda.
Gangeshananda Theerthapada underwent an emergency surgery and his condition is stable now.
Thiruvananthapuram: A godman has been deprived of his manhood by  a 23-year-old law student  who slashed his vital organ when he tried to rape her  at  Kannamoola, near here, on Friday night. He had been abusing her since her school days, it is said.

The police said the woman used a knife to cut off the genitals of Swami Gangeshananda Theert-hapada alias Hari, 54, of Kollam district when he sexually attacked her  around 11.30 pm.

A police team, which reached the spot after receiving a call from the girl, admitted the swami to the Government Medical College Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery as he had suffered 90 per cent cut on his vital organ. Hospital sources said he was stable now. “

The swami was booked for rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police took the  statement of the girl, but no case was registered against her, said Inspector-General (Thir-uvananthapuram range) Manoj Abraham.

The police said the family of the girl had been associated with the godman eight years ago when he started offering special pujas for the recovery of her paralysed and bed-ridden father, an ex-service man.

While the swami was reported to be linked to the Panmana ashramam at Chavara, Kollam, the ashramam in a statement said that he had  dissociated with it 15 years ago and entered business.

The godman first claimed he injured himself. However, he later retracted it and gave a statement that the woman had attacked him.

The victim was doing an internship with a police station, a source said.

Ms Prameela Devi, member of the Kerala State Women’s Commission, said that the girl will be provided all legal help.

Tags: godman, rape, sexual abuse
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

