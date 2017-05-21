Hyderabad: Car driver arrested for raping 17-year-old

Hyderabad: Five days after a 17-year-old girl was raped by two car drivers at Bowenpally, North Zone police arrested one of the suspects. The suspect, Karthal Raju, had gained the victim’s confidence by promising to marry her and took her to a room at the Praga Officers’ Cooperative Housing Society, where he and his friend D. Sai Kiran raped her.

The suspect confessed that he and his friend had raped the girl several times by blackmailing her with the threat that they would defame her. The police booked a case against the suspects under IPC and as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Karthal Raju, 23, was arrested from Bowenpally on Saturday. Though the girl was raped several times the incident came out only on May 15, when she went missing. “On May 15 evening she went out saying she that she wanted to relieve herself but did not return till early next morning. When she returned she was upset. When her parents asked her about that she said that she was raped by Sai Kiran. Later, the rapes came out,” said a cop.

On that night, Raju had asked her to come to Dairy Farm Road. Though she had refused initially, he told her that he wanted to talk to her about their marriage. “She went out saying that she was going to the toilet but went to Dairy Farm Road. When she reached there she could not find Raju but his friend Sai Kiran was there. He asked her to follow him to meet Raju. When she refused he told her that he knew her relationship with Raju and would defame her. He then took her to a room and raped her there,” said the official.

Police said that Raju had met the girl several times and had taken her to the same room at Praga Officers’ Cooperative Housing Society, and had raped her there. Sai Kiran, 28, got to know about this and decided to exploit the situation. Raju also helped him in this. The police has launched a manhunt for Sai Kiran, who is absconding.