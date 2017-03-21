Chennai: Kidnap, rape, murder of minor dalit girl; Plea to transfer case to CB-CID

Even after the death of her daughter, the police were defending the accused and reprimanded her for not bringing up the child properly.

Chennai: The mother of a 16-year-old girl, who was kidnapped, raped and killed by Caste Hindus at Ariyalur district in December 2016, has approached the Madras high court to transfer the investigation in the case from Jeyankondam police to CB-CID.

Justice R.Mahadevan, before whom the petition filed by Rajakili came up for hearing, directed the prosecution to get instructions and posted to March 27, further hearing of the case.

According to petitioner, she belongs to a scheduled caste and her minor daughter was subjected to gang rape and eventually murdered in a cruel and barbaric way.

Her daughter went missing on December 29, 2016. Immediately, she lodged a complaint with Irumbulikurichi police. But there was an undue delay in registering the FIR and there was no investigation at all.

If the investigation had been carried out promptly and properly, the life of her daughter would have been saved. Even after the death of her daughter, the police were defending the accused and reprimanded her for not bringing up the child properly.

The investigation was also marred by political influence. The officers who were in charge of the investigation were acting under extraneous influence and were reluctant to bring the culprits to justice.

Hence, she filed this petition to transfer the investigation to CB-CID and to take appropriate action against the SP, DSP and inspector of police for their inaction and failure to investigate and provide protection to her child, she added.