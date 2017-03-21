Nation, Crime

BSP leader Mohammad Shami shot dead in Allahabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 21, 2017
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 3:45 am IST
The incident took place when Shami, 60, got out of his car and was moving towards his house.
The police have registered a case against three people after a complaint by Shami’s family.
Lucknow: Hours after the new government was sworn in and Chief Minister Aditynath Yogi vowed to improve the law and order situation, BSP leader Mohammad Shami was shot dead in Allahabad on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Mau Aima, an industrial locality in Allahabad when Shami, 60, got out of his car and was moving towards his house. Two unidentified men, who came on a motorbike, fired at him with bullets and fled.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The police have registered a case against three people after a complaint by Shami’s family.  

ADG (law and order) Daljit Chaudhary told reporters in Lucknow that five teams had been formed to arrest the accused. Shami had been chosen as a block head from Allahabad’s Mau Aima a couple of times.

He had recently joined BSP after leaving Samajwadi Party, where he served for 20 years.  Mohammad Shami has a criminal record and sources said that the murder was a result of his underworld rivalry.

The locals and BSP supporters held a protest and senior officials rushed to the scene of the crime to pacify the protestors.

Tags: mohammad shami, allahabad, bsp leader
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

