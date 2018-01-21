Elly Playschool in Hyderabad harasses 4-year-old boy, calls him retarded

School teachers continue to call the child pagal, mentally retarded, etc., in front of other children and staff members. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A four-year-old student was allegedly mentally harassed in front of his peers and teachers at Little Elly Playschool, Jubilee Hills, because the management had personal vendetta against his parents. During admissions, an assessment was conducted to determine which class he should be placed in.

Teachers reportedly told the parents that the boy did not show eye contact and was too active and therefore he is a “mental”.

The child’s mother informed them that he was just four and needed time to adjust.

The mother said, “They continued calling him a pagal (mentally challenged) and so on in front of other children. On January 8, at a parent-teacher meeting I informed the teacher that as he was an LKG student, more craftwork should be given as it is essential for development and many parents present there agreed with me.”

The curriculum on the website of Little Elly talked about craft work and other creative work. This was an essential part of classes at the Gachibowli unit of the school, but not in Jubilee Hills, according to the parents.