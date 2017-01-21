Nation, Crime

Punjab: Boy kills 8-yr-old schoolmate; removes heart, chops body into pieces

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 10:32 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 10:35 am IST
The family of the accused said that he was fond of eating fresh flesh of animals and on several occasions chew his own skin.
15-year-old accused in police custody.
 15-year-old accused in police custody. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Ludhiana: In a horrific incident, a 15-year-old boy has allegedly killed his eight-year-old schoolmate and chopped off his body into pieces here, police said on Friday.

The victim, Deepu, and the accused -- who landed in the police net today -- were studying in the same school and belonged to adjoining villages in Uttar Pradesh.

During the preliminary investigations, the juvenile accused revealed that he took Deepu to his migrant house here in Sheikh colony on Sua road on the pretext of flying a kite last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhupinder Singh said.

He then strangulated the victim and chopped off his body into six pieces. He packed his body in two gunny bags and threw in a vacant plot at Dugri road.

The accused removed the heart from the body and threw the organ inside the premises of his school, the officer said.

The accused told the police that he had a grudge against the school and wanted to defame the institution.

The family of the accused told the police that he was fond of eating fresh flesh of animals and on several occasions chew his own skin, the officer said.

He said that investigations of this "sensitive case" were under progress. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered.

Tags: murder, punjab police
Location: India, Punjab, Ludhiana

