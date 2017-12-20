search on deccanchronicle.com
Dalit woman dragged, assaulted by TDP leaders over land dispute

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 9:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 9:49 pm IST
The woman had objected to the digging work on a piece of land when she was dragged and her clothes were torn off by the culprits.
The incident took place on Tuesday, and the woman registered a complaint with the Pendurthi village on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The incident took place on Tuesday, and the woman registered a complaint with the Pendurthi village on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: A Dalit woman in Visakhapatnam's Pendurthi was dragged and assaulted allegedly by the members of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over a land dispute.

The woman had objected to the digging work on a piece of land when she was dragged and her clothes were torn off by the culprits, which allegedly involved TDP leaders.

 

The incident took place on Tuesday, and the woman registered a complaint with the Pendurthi village on Wednesday.

"When the woman objected to people digging the land, they pulled her and assaulted her. She then registered a complaint. We registered a case under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 354 of the IPC. Investigation is underway," ACP L Arjun said. 

The ACP, however, denied involvement of TDP leaders in the assault.

The other claimant to the disputed piece of land is a bottling company in Andhra Pradesh.

The Dalit community, on the other hand, has claimed that the land was allotted to them by the revenue authorities under NTR Vidyonnathi scheme, police said. 

