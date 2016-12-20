Mumbai: 5-year-old girl dies after woman flings her from 15th floor

The victim's mother, who is a traffic constable and lives on the 15th storey of the building, had a quarrel with another woman. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly hurled the five years old daughter of her neighbour from the 15th storey of a building following a quarrel on Monday afternoon.

The girl died on the spot, police said.

The incident took place at Vighnaharta building in MHADA complex, Byculla, central Mumbai, at around 12.30 pm.

According to the police, the victim's mother, who is a traffic constable and lives on the 15th storey of the building, had a quarrel with another woman, her neighbour, this morning.

Some time later the other woman allegedly threw the policewoman's five years old daughter down from the building's common balcony.

The girl was taken to KEM Hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said a case was being registered and no arrest had been made yet.