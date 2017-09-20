Nalgonda: 15-year-old girl killed for talking to boys

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old girl was killed by her parents in Nalgonda district because she was seen talking to a group of school friends that included boys.

Police said that P. Radhika was active in school and friendly with both girls and boys, which did not go down well with her father.

Radhika was the younger daughter of the farmer couple Narsimha and Lingamma, residing in Chintapally. The couple also has a son Rajashekar (28), working in Hyderabad. Radhika was intelligent and good at her studies and enjoyed extracurricular activities offered by her school. Her parents had high hopes of her but her father told her not to be friendly with others and restricted her from taking part in school activities. He suspected that she had relations with some boy. When he told her to stop taking part in school activities, she refused saying she has not done anything wrong.

Father hit the girl’s head against a wall, say cops

After this incident around two months ago, Narsimha became more strict and angry and further restricted her from being with her friends.

Last Friday, on his way home, he saw Radhika near her school talking with a group of friends including boys. He brought her home and started scolding her. Chintapally sub-inspector M. Nagabhushan Rao said that a heated argument broke out between the father and the daughter, after which he throttled her and hit her head on the wall, and kicked her in the stomach till she fell unconscious.

“Realising that she was dead, he poured kerosene over her and set her ablaze. He also told his wife not to reveal anything and walked out. A neighbour passing by observed the smoke from the house and alerted the villagers,” the SI said.

He said there was nothing to suggest the teenager was in any relationship with anyone.

The parents claimed she had committed suicide, but all the evidence pointed to the father killing the daughter and the mother helping him.

Police have registered a case of murder against the parents and attempt to conceal the evidence, and arrested the couple and sent them to remand.