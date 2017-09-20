Nation, Crime

Malkajgiri TRS corporator's son held for stalking women on social media

Updated Sep 20, 2017, 7:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: Son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) corporator was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing three women, who were his school classmates, and stalking them on social media, police said.

The accused, Abhishek Goud (22), son of Malakajgiri TRS corporator Jagdish Goud, was arrested by the SHE TEAMS (formed to curb eve-teasing) on Wednesday. 

The action was taken based on the complaints filed by three women PG students, all aged 22, police said.

"We received complaints from three women who said that they were receiving messages on their phone numbers through an unidentified person, who asked them to chat and talk to him and threatened them that he would upload their morphed pictures on different websites if they failed to do so," Assistant Commissioner of Police (SHE TEAMS), D Kavitha, said. 

Based on the complaints, the police traced the mobile number and nabbed Abhishek. They found that he had downloaded the photos of the women, who were his classmates in school, from social media and morphed their pictures. Thereafter, he started threatening the women, the ACP said.

Abhishek was booked under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and relevant sections of IT Act and was arrested on Wednesday. 

The senior police official said the accused had harassed three other women in a similar manner. 

