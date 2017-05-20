Nation, Crime

Kerala: Woman cuts off man's genitals for trying to rape her

ANI
Published May 20, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 10:20 am IST
The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the man was harassing her for last two days.
Representational image (Photo: File)
Thiruvananthapuram: May 20 (ANI): In a brave act of pure self-defence, a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah.

The seriously injured man was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night.

As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas.

A case has been registered against the man Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. However, no case has been registered against the woman.

Tags: attempted rape, man's genitals cut off, sexual harassment, self-defence
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

