Kerala: Woman cuts off man's genitals for trying to rape her

Thiruvananthapuram: May 20 (ANI): In a brave act of pure self-defence, a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah.

The seriously injured man was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night.

As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the man was harassing her for last two days.

A case has been registered against the man Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. However, no case has been registered against the woman.