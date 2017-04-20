Nation, Crime

Class 12 student runs over pavement dwellers; 1 dead, 3 injured

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 10:17 am IST
The car had three occupants- all Class 12 students - of a top Delhi school, said a senior police officer.
While two of the occupants managed to flee, the driver was apprehended by police. (Photo: File)
 While two of the occupants managed to flee, the driver was apprehended by police. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: One person was killed while three other pavement dwellers were injured when they were hit by a car allegedly being driven by a Class 12 student in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area this morning.

The accident happened at 5.45 am. The car had three occupants- all Class 12 students - of a top Delhi school, said a senior police officer.

While two of the occupants managed to flee, the driver was apprehended by police.

The injured and the deceased persons are yet to be identified. The driver has been sent for medical examination to determine whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Tags: kashmere gate, pavement dwellers, class 12 boy, delhi news
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

