'Our children are not safe': 3-year-old molested by school staffer in B'luru

Bengaluru: In yet another shocking case of molestation from Bengaluru, it has emerged that a three-year-old was allegedly molested by a staff in her play-school.

According to reports, the parents of the child had filed a police complaint on Friday and the man was swiftly arrested. While the accused is in police custody right now, the incident has shaken the parents of other children in the school.

“I almost cried when I got to know about the incident. Our children are not safe here, what do they take fees for?” a disturbed mother of a student at the school said.

Parents are demanding a probe into the matter and are worried that it may not have been an isolated incident. One parent alleged that the school did not take the incident seriously.

“The school took the matter lightly. We want an investigation because we think there could be more such cases,” said Vikas, a parent of another school student.

According to a report in The News Minute, the accused has been identified as Manjunath, who worked as a helper in the school. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO).

Manjunath was fired by the school on Saturday, a day after the victim’s parents had filed a police complaint. The principal of the school claimed that they had done a thorough background check on Manjunath before hiring him.