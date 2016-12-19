Nation, Crime

Yasin Bhatkal, 4 others sentenced to death in 2013 Hyderabad blasts case

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2016, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 5:49 pm IST
Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman and 3 others awarded death penalty by special NIA court in Hyderabad.
Eighteen people had died and 130 were injured in twin blasts in February 2013 at a packed shopping area in Dilsukhnagar. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Five senior operatives of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen were today awarded death penalty by a special NIA court here in the February 2013 Hyderabad blasts case.

This is the first case that any operative of the IM has been convicted.

On December 13, the court convicted the five members, including IM co-founder Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahaseen Akhtar alias Monu and Ajaz Shaikh, who are at present in judicial custody and lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison here.

Eighteen people were killed and 131 injured in two deadly explosions in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area in the city, on February 21, 2013.

On November 7, the final arguments had concluded in the case before the NIA special court.

Since IM founder Riyaz Bhatkal, the prime accused in the case, is absconding, the trial was split up against him.

The court convicted Yasin Bhatkal and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA special court, after hearing the defence and prosecution's arguments, pronounced the quantum of sentence.

According to NIA, Riyaz Bhatkal arranged for explosive substances and directed Asadullah Akhtar and Zia-ur-Rahman at Mangalore to receive the same.

After receiving the explosive materials and the money sent by Riyaz through hawala and money transfer channels, Asadullah Akhtar and Waqas reached Hyderabad and joined Tahseen Akhtar, who was already hiding there, it had said.

Together they prepared two IEDs after procuring the other required materials as well as two cycles for mounting the IEDs from Hyderabad, the agency had said.

After preparation of the IEDs on February 21, 2013, the accused mounted two bombs on two bicycles. They had planted them in two separate places in Dilsukhnagar which resulted in powerful explosions, it had said.

Tags: yasin bhatkal, indian mujahideen, 2013 hyderabad blasts
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

