UP: Class IX student dies after being pushed off third floor of school building

ANI
Published Sep 19, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 10:43 am IST
The student of the Modern City Montessori School in Nehru Nagar died while being taken to the hospital.
My daughter said she was pushed from behind. School students had come home to inform me of the incident, no teachers came, the father said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): A class nine student died after she was allegedly pushed off the third floor of her school building in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

The student of the Modern City Montessori School in Nehru Nagar died while being taken to the hospital.

The child's father has said that she told him that someone had pushed her.

"My daughter said she was pushed from behind. School students had come home to inform me of the incident but no teachers came. When I reached there, she was referred to the medical college. On the way, she told me that somebody had pushed her off the building," he said.

Reacting to the incident, the acting principal of the Modern City Montessori School, Mithilesh Mishra, said the girl was rushed to a nearby medical facility from where she was referred to the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, but she died on the way.

"We took the girl to the hospital immediately and we also informed her parents. The CCTV cameras at the school had not been working for some days," he said.

