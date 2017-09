Seven girls have also been rescued from a hotel Janedghat area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, three people have been arrested. (Representational Image)

Shimla: Three people, including a hotel owner, have been arrested in the Janedghat area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district in connection with flesh trade.

Seven girls have also been rescued from the hotel.

A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

Further details are awaited.