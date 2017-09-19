Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Husband murders 25-year-old wife for failing to get MBBS seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 11:03 am IST
The woman's mother alleged that her daughter was married for two years.
Police said the exact cause of the Hyderabad woman's death will be known only after postmortem. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old medico was allegedly set ablaze by her husband on Sunday night after constant dowry harassment.

According to the police, Harika was married to her cousin, Rishi Kumar, 26, a private employee and they were living in Rock Town Colony in LB Nagar.

Her family alleges that she was murdered while her husband claims that she immolated herself.

“Harika was earlier staying in a hostel and taking long-term EAMCET coaching, as per Rishi’s wishes. After she managed to secure a Bachelor of Dental Surgery seat, she had returned to Rishi and both were in discussions on which college to select,” said the ACP of LB Nagar, P Venugopala Rao.

They started quarrelling when Harika refused to join in a prominent college where Rishi had paid over one lakh for a BDS seat. 

“Rishi called Harika’s parents and informed them that she was found dead. He told them she had committed suicide by self-immolation,” the ACP added.

Harika’s parents, who reached the spot said that they found her body under suspicious circumstances and allege that Rishi killed her for additional dowry.

A case of murder and dowry death was booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and an investigation is on. LB Nagar police has taken Rishi into custody.

Tags: lb nagar, eamcet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




Hyderabad: Husband murders 25-year-old wife for failing to get MBBS seat

