Bihar: Class 10 girl raped by 6 men, thrown out of moving train

Patna: A Class 10 girl was allegedly gangraped by six people and thrown from a moving train before it reached Bihar's Kiul junction in the wee hours of Friday.

The girl, hailing from Lakhochak village in the Lakhisarai district, had stepped to pee when she was reportedly abducted by six men. The accused then took to her to the Vanshipur Railway station and boarded a local train. They threw her out of the train as Kiul Junction, after which she was taken to a medical centre nearby by the locals.

The girl’s parents reached by afternoon after which, due to her deteriorating condition, she was transferred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

After denying a bed initially, the hospital admitted her and she has been kept under constant observation due to her critical state.

While police investigation is in process, the girl’s brother claimed that one person has been arrested.

Bihar: I recognize two people & one person has been arrested- Brother of victim who was allegedly raped and thrown off a train in Lakhisarai pic.twitter.com/iXJzinFhDB — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured the girl of bringing the perpetrators to justice.