Video: 2 boys beaten up, stripped, paraded for stalking girl in Pune; 4 held

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
The mother of one of the boys approached the police after seeing the video of the incident. 
2 boys beaten and paraded naked by group of men after they allegedly molested a girl. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 2 boys beaten and paraded naked by group of men after they allegedly molested a girl. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Pune: Two school students were beaten up,stripped and paraded because they allegedly teased and stalked a girl, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Warje Malwadi area of Pune on May 16. Its video was circulated on social media.

Police have arrested four persons including the girl's father under sections 355 (assault with intent to dishonour a person), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (causing hurt) of IPC.

The boys were accused of teasing and stalking a girl in their class.

On May 16, the girl's father, brother and two others beat them up. "They also stripped the two boys and paraded them naked on the road," a police officer said.

The mother of one of the boys approached the police after seeing the video of the incident. 

Tags: stripped, paraded naked, boys beaten up, stalking girl
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

