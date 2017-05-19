Nation, Crime

Jharkhand: Villagers lynch 3 on suspicion of child kidnapping

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Agitated villagers also torched two vehicles belonging to the police in connection with the incidents.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Villagers lynched three persons in two places of Rajnagar police station area in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, suspecting them to be kidnappers.

Agitated villagers also torched two vehicles belonging to the police in connection with the incidents.

Three persons were lynched by the villagers, who suspected them of being kidnappers in Nagadih within the limits of Bagbera police station tonight, Superintendent of Police (City) Prasant Anand said.

An old woman was also seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital here, he said.

Two of the victims were identified as Uttam Kumar Verma, a resident of Jugsalai, and Ganesh Kumar Gupta of Bagbera, the SP (City) said adding, the identity of another victim could not be established.

The SP (City) said when a police team reached the spot, agitated villagers started pelting stones at them, injuring some police personnel. Two vehicles were damaged.

"A police picket has been posted at the spot to maintain law and order," Anand said.

Earlier, two persons were beaten to death in Sosomoli village, while another was lynched in Shobhapur village by local residents, DIG (Kolhan region) Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

Some of the villagers were identified and action would be taken after investigation, Kumar said adding senior officers have gone to the spot with reinforcement.

The incident occurred a week after two persons had been beaten to death and as many injured by a mob on suspicion that they were child lifters in Uranium township of Jadugora in East Singhbhum district.

Following the incident, the police had asked the villagers not to pay heed to rumours.

Tags: lynching, child kidnapping, mob, vehicles torched, death
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp ‘pinned chats’ feature rolls out on Android

The pinned chats feature lets the user fix chats of up to three contacts on top of any other chat.
 

Google is done with bad emoji blobs, new emojis in line

The new "mind blown" emoji by Google
 

IPL Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR: Preview, team news, probable starting XI and key players

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir will look to get the better of each other in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy, Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan punished for misconduct

The PCB has imposed a fine of 50 per cent of match fee of Umar Akmal and Junaid Khan and has put the duo under observation for a period of one month, starting from May 18. (Photo: AFP)
 

If I have to live anywhere in this world that will be in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth
 

India's first ever uterus transplant carried out at Pune hospital

The first successful uterine transplant was carried out in Sweden in 2013 (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP police to investigate IAS officer’s death

The five-member SIT, headed by Circle Officer Hazratganj, to probe the case has been asked to submit its report within 72 hours, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar told PTI.(Representational image)

Karnataka: Rs 150 crore G Janardhan Reddy charge back to haunt HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy

Hyderabad: Five arrested for cricket betting

The suspects are B. Manoj Kumar, 23, a private sector employee and S. Vijay Kumar, 23, both residents of Venkateshwara Colony in Meerpet.(Representational image)

Telangana: Fifty percent children face sexual harassment

The number of sexual assault cases registered in 2015 was 671, which increased to 819 in 2016, and in less than three months this year, 84 cases have been registered.(Representational image)

Telangana: Man flees Saudi Arabia kafil, unable to come back

K.T. Ramarao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham