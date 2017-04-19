Nation, Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Woman shot dead inside police station

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 12:20 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Police reports said that the disputed property is close to the police station in a crowded market area.
Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman was chased and shot dead inside a police station in Mainpuri district on Monday night. Sources said the reason was the attack is a land dispute.

Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to reports, the man who shot her tried to run away but was caught and beaten by a crowd that had gathered at the police station in Mainpuri.

Police reports said that the disputed property is close to the police station in a crowded market area. Sources said, when on late Monday night, a street fight erupted between the two families involved in the dispute and a woman belonging to one group allegedly ran into the police station for protection while the man from the rival group chased her with a gun.

The policemen inside the station were outnumbered by the crowd and failed to stop the shooter from firing at the woman at point blank range.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

