Nation, Crime

SP leader Amanmani Tripathi killed wife, faked it as an accident: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Sara was until now believed to have been killed in a car accident at NH-2 when the couple were en route to New Delhi.
Image for representational prpose only
 Image for representational prpose only

Lucknow: A charge sheet filed by the CBI on Saturday claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Amanmani Tripathi orchestrated the death of his wife Sara in an elaborate plan.

According to a report in the DNA, the politician’s wife suffered physical torture and cruelty at the hands of her husband.

Sara Singh, who married Amanmani at an Arya Samaj temple, was killed by her husband in a premeditated murder on July 9 which was later made to look like an accident, the charge sheet claimed.

Sara was until now believed to have been killed in a car accident at NH-2 when the couple were en route to New Delhi.

Sara’s mother Seema lodged an FIR against Amanmani and his family alleging foul play in her daughter’s death after he escaped unscathed from the accident.

She also alleged that Amanmani’s parents Amanmani and Madhumani were involved in the murder as they were against the marriage.

The case was later handed over to the CBI.  

Amanmani Tripathi and his wife have earlier been convicted for the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla 12 years ago.

Tags: amarmani tripathi, murder, accident, samajwadi party

Lifestyle Gallery

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Queen of limbo Shemika Charles goes under SUV in thrilling act

She is a sensation on the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

3D-printed 'laugh star' becomes first artwork created in space

Eyal Gever's 3D-printed 'laugh-star' becomes first artwork created in space
 

Someone changed Palanisamy's name to 'Sasikala's Slave' on Wikipedia

The battle for power in Tamil Nadu intensifies (Photo: Twitter)
 

England's Ben Stokes primed to be IPL 2017's next millionaire

Ben Stokes 'reputation has soared during England's winter tour of India. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Ishank Jaggi included in auction pool

Ishank Jaggi was not kept in pruned list of 351 players that BCCI announced after consultation with the franchises. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch | World's first fully-manned hoverbike tested in Moscow

SCORPION platform is a single-seat aircraft that rediscovers the art of flying and hovering enabling a hi-tech quadcopter-based solution.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Minor girl sexually abused by neighbour's friend

Representational image (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Two held for murder of Congress corporator

Representational image (Photo: File)

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant's friend denied bail in molestation

Representational image (Photo: File)

Chhattisgarh: Woman kills mother-in-law, buries body inside house

Kamaljit Kaur, a widow, had allegedly killed Jash Kaur (85) after some altercation over land almost a week ago in Majri village. (Representational Image)

Meerut: BJP leader shoots dead wife, attempts suicide

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham