SP leader Amanmani Tripathi killed wife, faked it as an accident: report

Lucknow: A charge sheet filed by the CBI on Saturday claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Amanmani Tripathi orchestrated the death of his wife Sara in an elaborate plan.

According to a report in the DNA, the politician’s wife suffered physical torture and cruelty at the hands of her husband.

Sara Singh, who married Amanmani at an Arya Samaj temple, was killed by her husband in a premeditated murder on July 9 which was later made to look like an accident, the charge sheet claimed.

Sara was until now believed to have been killed in a car accident at NH-2 when the couple were en route to New Delhi.

Sara’s mother Seema lodged an FIR against Amanmani and his family alleging foul play in her daughter’s death after he escaped unscathed from the accident.

She also alleged that Amanmani’s parents Amanmani and Madhumani were involved in the murder as they were against the marriage.

The case was later handed over to the CBI.

Amanmani Tripathi and his wife have earlier been convicted for the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla 12 years ago.