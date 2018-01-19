Hyderabad: German MNC managing director booked for harassing woman

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old German national, managing director of a multinational company BD Agriculturals in Jubilee Hills, was booked for allegedly sexually harassing an employee by sending her lewd messages, the police said on Thursday.

Banjara Hills assistant commissioner of police N. Murali identified the accused as Thorsten Naumann.

“Police received a complaint on December 19 from an employee of the company alleging that Naumann had been sexually harassing her,” Mr Murali said, adding that no arrest had been made yet.

“We are gathering evidence before proceeding and he will be placed under arrest soon. We were told that he has applied for an anticipatory bail but no official notice has been received,” said a senior police official.