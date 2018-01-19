search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: German MNC managing director booked for harassing woman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Banjara Hills assistant commissioner of police N. Murali identified the accused as Thorsten Naumann.
Hyderabad: A 60-year-old German national, managing director of a multinational company BD Agriculturals in Jubilee Hills, was booked for allegedly sexually harassing an employee by sending her lewd messages, the police said on Thursday.

“Police received a complaint on December 19 from an employee of the company alleging that Naumann had been sexually harassing her,” Mr Murali said, adding that no arrest had been made yet.

“We are gathering evidence before proceeding and he will be placed under arrest soon. We were told that he has applied for an anticipatory bail but no official notice has been received,” said a senior police official.

Tags: jubilee hills, managing director
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




