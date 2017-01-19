Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Speeding car, driven by minor, crushes 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 7:18 am IST
Cops are now checking if the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.
Hyderabad: An underage driver crashed his car killing one person and injuring another at Rajendranagar on Wednesday night.  The B. Tech first-year student was driving so fast that the car shot off the road before ramming into the two people.

The 17-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a brand-new car, which was bought by his father just three weeks ago.  Cops are now checking if the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.

Rajendranagar police has booked a case against the minor under IPC section 304A (for causing death by negligence). Police officials said the teen’s father. I. Anirudh, a trader from Attapur will also be booked for negligence and for giving his car to an underage driver who had no driver's licence.

The incident occurred at Gopalapuram village road at around 8.30pm, when the boy and his two cousins were traveling to Himayatsagar from their house at Attapur.

“The boy was driving rash. He drove the vehicle so fast that it went off the road and moved towards a house by the side of the road. The victims were sitting in front of their house and the car crushed one them to death instantly. The survivor has sustained serious injuries to the legs and hip," sub inspector G. Rama Chandraiah, from the Rajendranagar police station, said.    

The victim. P. Mallesh, 65, was killed on the spot. The second victim, Veerababu, works as a security guard and was rushed to a hospital by locals and police.  

Investigating officials said that the driver had no experience behind the wheel and maintained that the parents were to blame.

“It is utter negligence —allowing the boy to drive, despite knowing that he did not have a driver's licence. That’s why we are initiating action against the father,” said Rajendranagar Inspector V. Umender.

Tags: accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

