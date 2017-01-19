Nation, Crime

Bengaluru humiliated again, Northeast woman alleges molestation

The police arrested the two accused on Wednesday and produced them before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
A CCTV grab shows the victim being taken out of the pub.
 A CCTV grab shows the victim being taken out of the pub.

Bengaluru: Yet another case of molestation has been reported in the city. This time, a woman from the Northeast has alleged that two men dragged her out of a bar, put her in a car and later abandoned her on the night of January 13.

The police arrested the two accused on Wednesday and produced them before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody. They have been identified as Ricky alias Thimmanna Uttappa, 34, a resident of Richmond Town and a software engineer, and a Yemen national Ayub Ali, 26, a resident of OMBR Layout. Ayub is also an employee with a software company in the city.

In her complaint to the police, the victim has alleged that the men misbehaved with her when she had gone to Fusion Lounge Bar on Brigade Road. After dragging her out of the bar, they took her in their car and left her on the middle of the road in Banaswadi.

Sources said that the victim, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, came in contact with the accused six months ago, while she was working at a private company.   

