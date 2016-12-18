 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: Rahul, Nair put India in strong position
 
Noida: Kerala woman duped 11 men of cash, jewellery after marriage

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 4:01 pm IST
The woman, who had married the men in Kerala, Mumbai, Pune, Rajasthan and Indore, has been arrested in Noida.
 A team of Kerala police along with their Noida counterparts has arrested a woman and her two accomplices for duping 11 men. (Photo: PTI/File)

Noida: A team of Kerala police along with their Noida counterparts has arrested a woman and her two accomplices for duping 11 men of several lakhs of rupees and jewellery after marrying them, in sector 120 in Noida.

Loren Justin, a resident of Kochi, had registered a case in October against his wife Megha Bhargav, who, he alleged, had disappeared with jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh sometime after their marriage.

Kerala police during investigation found that Justin was the fourth man duped by Bhargav in the state. She had married four men in Kerala and duped them all, police said on Sunday.

In total she had married 11 men in Kerala, Mumbai, Pune, Rajasthan and Indore, they said.

Bhargav used to target divorcees and men with physical disabilities, they said, adding some days after the marriage she used to give food laced with sedatives to her husband and his family members and then eloped with cash and jewellery.

Dinesh Yadav, SP (City), said, "Woman was traced to a house in Amrapali Zodiac Society in sector 120 here through electronic surveillance after which she was arrested last evening."

Her two accomplices were also arrested with her, police said.

