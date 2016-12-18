Karnataka: Man rapes, impregnates 17-year-old girl; arrested

The incident came to light only when the girl was discovered to be pregnant. (Photo:

Tumkur: A 46-year-old man raped a 17-year old girl in Chikkanayakanahalli town of Tumkur district of Karnataka several months ago.

A report said that the incident came to light only when the girl was discovered to be pregnant.

Jayarama (46) repeatedly raped the 17-year-old in an inebriated condition when his wife was away from home. However, on returning, the wife beat up the girl.

The victim then informed one of her teachers at the government school and the block education officer lodged a complaint with the police, said the report.

The victim, who is a distant relative of the accused, used to live in his house at Banashankari Badavane area. The accused and his wife had stopped the victim’s education, after she had studied only up to Standard 6, said the report.

Medical tests at the government hospital revealed the victim was five months pregnant.

The police have arrested the accused and booked him under POCSO.