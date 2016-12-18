 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India look to post strong reply in Chennai
 
Nation, Crime

Karnataka: Man rapes, impregnates 17-year-old girl; arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2016, 9:08 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 9:09 am IST
Jayarama (46) repeatedly raped the 17-year-old in an inebriated condition when his wife was away from home.
The incident came to light only when the girl was discovered to be pregnant. (Photo:
 The incident came to light only when the girl was discovered to be pregnant. (Photo:

Tumkur: A 46-year-old man raped a 17-year old girl in Chikkanayakanahalli town of Tumkur district of Karnataka several months ago.

A report said that the incident came to light only when the girl was discovered to be pregnant.

Jayarama (46) repeatedly raped the 17-year-old in an inebriated condition when his wife was away from home. However, on returning, the wife beat up the girl.

The victim then informed one of her teachers at the government school and the block education officer lodged a complaint with the police, said the report.

The victim, who is a distant relative of the accused, used to live in his house at Banashankari Badavane area. The accused and his wife had stopped the victim’s education, after she had studied only up to Standard 6, said the report.

Medical tests at the government hospital revealed the victim was five months pregnant.

The police have arrested the accused and booked him under POCSO.

Tags: chikkanayakanahalli, chikkanayakanahalli rape, tumkur rape, minor raped
Location: India, Karnataka, Timkur

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambassador Salman Khan launches BMC's Open Defecation Free drive

Salman Khan while speaking o the press and media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Ganja in sweet lime, biryani! Four arrested

When the fruits they were carrying were examined carefully, it was found that they had carefully removed the fruit inside by making a small hole at the pedicel and had stuffed ganja into it.

Molester astrologer nabbed by Bengaluru police

(Representational Image)

Tribal girl gang raped by local BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh for 36 hours

The incident took place in Amla in Baitul district. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: 10 bankers who helped Sekhar Reddy under lens

The similar cases came to light in Karnataka. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Gang hires junior artistes to cheat Rs 2,000 note seekers

East Zone DCP Dr V. Ravinder displays the money recovered from a gang that had lured and robbed a man who had offered to exchange new currency. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham