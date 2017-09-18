Nation, Crime

Police arrests 4 on doctor's death during Mumbai floods

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
The death of Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, a gastroenterologist who worked with Bombay Hospital in Mumbai, had caused widespread outrage.
The recent floods in Mumbai on August 29. (Photo: DC)
 The recent floods in Mumbai on August 29. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: Police have arrested four persons in connection with the death of a renowned doctor, who fell into an open manhole while walking along a flooded street during torrential rains in Mumbai on August 29.

The death of Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, a gastroenterologist who worked with Bombay Hospital in Mumbai, had caused widespread outrage.

Dadar police in central Mumbai on Sunday arrested Siddhesh Bhelsekar, Rakesh Kadam, Nilesh Kadam and Dinesh Pawar, residents of a chawl in Parel area.

Probe found that they had opened the manhole so that the water in the area, which had entered their houses, could drain out, police said.

Dr Amrapurkar went missing after getting out of his car which was stuck in a traffic jam and walking home along a waterlogged street near the Elphinston Road station on August 29, when torrential rains brought the city to a halt.

Eye-witnesses said that they saw a man falling into a manhole while wading through water. Amrapurkar's body was recovered after two days from a nullah in central Mumbai's Worli area.

The four accused have been booked under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), said an officer from the Dadar police station, adding that further investigation was underway.

Tags: august 29 flood, mumbai floods, deepak amrapurkar, indian penal code
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want a job at NASA? Read this first

When NASA was looking for a new class of astronauts, only 12 were selected from a whopping 18,300 applicants.
 

Samsung could make gynecologists happy with new machine

The novel research conducted on color Doppler Fetal Intelligent Navigation Echocardiography (5D Heart Color) will be published in the October 2017 issue of the scientific journal Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology (UOG).
 

What’s up with WhatsApp?

WhatsApp business messages will be identified by a green tick mark.
 

New technology could reinvent air conditioning

SkyCool’s earlier prototype panel at the company’s headquarters in Burlingame, California.
 

Nokia 9 leak reveals dual-lens Zeiss camera, fingerprint reader on back

Leaked image of Nokia 9 (Photo: Baidu/Nokiapoweruser.com)
 

Steve Ballmer starts new company that sucks data from government

‘The production of census data is super-important. I will certainly be an advocate for that.’ — Steve Ballmer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka: Broke BSc student robs bar to celebrate birthday

When the gang members were picked up and questioned, they confessed to the crime (Representational Image)

Karnataka: Wanted gang member held

Accused Karar was involved in 25 chain-snatching cases in Mumbai and the Mumbai city police had invoked Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against him three years ago (Representational Image)

Karnataka: Gang dropped Rs 20, took away lakhs

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar questions criminals after a property recovery parade in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

Telangana: Copyright case against Dil Raju

Based on the orders from the court, the Madhapur police registered a case against Dil Raju (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Sapta Spa owner held for flesh trade

Aditya Papagari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham