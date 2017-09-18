Nation, Crime

18-yr-old gangraped by school director, teacher, forced to undergo abortion

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 4:18 pm IST
Both the accused Jagdish and Jagat are on the run.
Minor girl allegedly gangraped by school director and a teacher in Sikar's Ajeetgarh. (Representational Image)
Sikar: Atrocities against school children continue unabated, as yet another shocking incident is reported from Sikar in Rajasthan.

An 18-year-old student was allegedly raped by the school director and a teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar district, the police said on Monday.

The victim's parents in their complaint alleged that the two had been sexually assaulting her for some days after calling her to school on the pretext of extra classes.

When she became pregnant, the duo allegedly made her undergo an abortion at a clinic in Shahpura town, circle officer, Neem Ka Thana, Kushal Singh said.

The matter came to light after the teenager's health deteriorated post abortion.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur, he added.

Following the complaint, school director Jagdish Yadav and teacher Jagat Singh Gurjar were booked on gangrape charge and getting abortion done without a woman's consent.

A case was also registered against Dr Rajnish Sharma and his wife Kanan for carrying out illegal abortion and destroying evidence, police said.

"The victim is unconscious and undergoing treatment. We are yet to register her statement.We have constituted teams to nab the accused at the earliest.A case has been registered against the four persons," SHO, Ajeetgarh, Manglaram Ola said.

 The incident comes in less than two weeks when a 7-year-old boy, Pradyuman Thakur, of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school. He was bleeding profusely.

Pradyuman, student of Class 2, was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A knife has been recovered from the scene of the crime. 

School bus conductor Ashok, arrested for the murder of Pradyuman, allegedly attempted to sexually assault the boy and killed him when he raised an alarm.

With inputs from PTI.

