 LIVE !  :  Fakhar Zaman made the most of early reprieve as he brough up his maiden international hundred as Pakistan push India on the backfoot in ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, Ind vs Pak final: Hardik removes Fakhar, Pakistan 2 down
 
Nation, Crime

Bihar: 2 girls stripped as father failed to pay uniform fees

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 5:07 pm IST
State Education Minister Ashok Choudhary termed the incident as insensitive and said that stern action would be taken against the school.
Two minor sisters allegedly stripped by school authorities in Begusarai after their father failed to pay school fee. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Two minor sisters allegedly stripped by school authorities in Begusarai after their father failed to pay school fee. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Begusarai (Bihar): Two young girls were stripped and thrown out of their school in Bihar's Begusarai as their father was unable to pay the fee for their school uniform on time.

One of the girls was a Class I student, while the elder one was in Class II.

The incident took place on Friday when the father of the students, Chunchun Sah went to pick up his daughters after school, where a teacher asked Sah to bring in the money for the uniforms immediately.

The school, BR Education Academy, in Sikraula village in Koriya panchayat, had provided school uniforms to the two girls who were supposed to pay for them.

"I pleaded for some time to deposit the fee, but the teacher stripped my daughters on the spot in front of everyone," Sah said.

He then went to the police and an FIR was lodged.

The principal and a female teacher of the school have been arrested, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajesh Kumar said.

State Education Minister Ashok Choudhary termed the incident as insensitive and said that stern action would be taken against the school and the culprits.

Tags: first information report, child welfare, child rights
Location: India, Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Delhi man inspired by Yoga swallows metal plates, tube lights

The things remained in his stomach for nine years (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: SRK’s Harry confides in Anushka’s Sejal that he is a lecherous man!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the teaser.
 

Indian-American to name hotel chain ‘American Idea’ after Trump’s campaign

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Witty bar sign trying to deal with rude customers wins the internet

The sign was shared on Reddit (Photo: YouTube/Reddit)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly surrounded by Pakistan fans; video

A video has gone viral showing some of the Pakistani fans going overboard and heckling Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)
 

On demand: Library of Trump's 'popular' tweets opens in New York

The library, which will remain open till June 18, is close to Trump Tower, local media reports said. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Prez polls: Name of candidate will be announced before June 23, says Venkaiah

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Cameroon national arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin

Representational Image. (Photo: File/Pixabay)

Bengaluru: Woman rides into VVIP convoy, hits traffic cop with slipper

She has been booked under Sec 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), IPC.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: 3 fake CBI officials assault women, land in police net

The police said that the trio used the fake IDs and visiting cards to threaten people and extort money. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Spice jet driver assaulted

Javed Ali Khan, 29, a resident of Gaganpahad, was earlier working as a cab driver transporting passengers to the airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham