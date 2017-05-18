Nellore: Woman pushed to death from train by husband, pal

Some passengers alerted the TTE sleeping in a coach, S-9, after they noticed the verbal duel between the woman and the men near the door in S-8 coach.

Nellore: A 22-year-old woman was killed when her husband and his friend pushed her out of the Tamil Nadu Express bound for Delhi from Chennai following a heated argument between the three. The train was passing Kadavakuduru station in Chinnaganjam mandal of Prakasam district around 2.20 am on Wednesday when this happened.

The Government Railway Police in Ongole got news of the incident after the train reached Vijayawada, nearly 90 minutes later. Had the information been conveyed earlier, police say the woman could have been saved.

Some passengers alerted the TTE sleeping in a coach, S-9, after they noticed the verbal duel between the woman and the men near the door in S-8 coach. The TTE, Mr Radhakrishnan, however, only found the men when he rushed to the spot. He told this newspaper that he was shocked when the husband coolly told him that his friend has shoved his wife out of the train. He immediately informed the commercial control wing at Vijayawada.