Nation, Crime

Karnataka IAS officer found dead on his birthday in Lucknow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 2:34 am IST
There were injuries on his chin and the police suspect that these wounds were caused when the officer collapsed.
Anurag Tiwari
 Anurag Tiwari

Lucknow: An IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, Anurag Tiwari, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow on Wednesday morning, which also happened to be his birthday.

The body of the 35-year-old officer was found in Hazratganj in Lucknow near a government guest house. There were injuries on his chin and the police suspect that these wounds were caused when the officer collapsed.

Tiwari was posted as the commissioner of the food civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Bengaluru.

IG Lucknow range, J.N. Singh said preliminary examination suggested that Tiwari died due to a heart attack. He said a team of forensic experts from State Forensic Science Laboratory will examine the officer’s body and that the exact cause of his death could be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.

However, the post mortem report that came later on Wednesday evening has failed to ascertain the exact cause of death. The panel of five doctors that conducted the post mortem, have preserved the viscera. Meanwhile, Mr B.N. Tiwari, father, and Alok, brother, of the deceased officer told reporters that they suspect foul play in the death of Anurag because he had exposed corruption in Karnataka and was also the target of some corrupt officials.

Some of his batchmates said Tiwari was undergoing depression after he separated from his wife a few months ago.

The deceased officer had been staying at the Meera Bai Guest House in Hazratganj for the last two days with his batchmate Prabhu Narain Singh.

The two officers had come to Lucknow after attending a mid-career training programme. The IG said Tiwari was found dead 10 metres from the entrance of the guest house in his nightwear. He said the Singh and Tiwari had dinner together on Tuesday.

Tiwari went for a walk at around 6 a.m while Singh went to play badminton at the BBD Badminton Academy in Gomti Nagar.

He said the UP100, an emergency response centre, received a call at around 6.40 am about a dead body lying outside the guest house. Tiwari was identified from an ID card recovered from his belongings.

Officials claimed that a cardiac arrest may have led to his death. Detailed autopsy reports are, however, awaited.

Tags: ias officer, anurag tiwari
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Ransomware virus infects more than 150 computers of Gujarat police

The cyber criminals demanded about USD 300 in crypto-currencies like Bitcoin for unlocking the device. (Photo: File)

Rohtak: 10-yr-old raped and impregnated by stepfather to undergo abortion

Representational image

Rohtak: Minor girl writes to cops; alleges gangrape, blackmail

The SHO of Women Police Station in Rohtak, Inspector Garima, on Tuesday said they received the letter on May 11 (File Photo) (Representational Image)

Delhi: Police arrests man for killing girlfriend's friend over 'night stay' issue

Police arrested a 32-year-old-man on Monday for allegedly killing a woman brutally in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area. (Photo: File/Representational)

Delhi: 'Unruly' ex-driver attacks 26-yr-old fashion designer with knife

A 26-year-old fashion designer was attacked on Monday with a knife allegedly by her former driver in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham