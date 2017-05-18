Nation, Crime

Armed with revolver, jilted woman kidnaps groom in Hamirpur district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published May 18, 2017, 3:39 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 3:39 am IST
Representational image
Lucknow: It seemed like a scene straight out of a Bollywood film when a young woman kidnapped a groom from the midst of his wedding in Hamirpur district.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Maudaha in Hamirpur where Ashok Yadav, who worked as a compounder in a doctor’s clinic, was getting married.

He was apparently involved with a woman working in the clinic but suddenly decided to opt for an arranged marriage, living the woman in the lurch. After the engagement ceremony, he stopped answering his girlfriend’s calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages.

When the wedding party arrived at Maudaha and the wedding rituals began, the young woman arrived at the venue along with a handful of other people. Armed with a revolver, she confronted her lover and, according to eyewitnesses, demanded why he was marrying another woman when he was in love with her.

“Pyaar humse kiya aur shaadi kisi aur se karoge? Yeh hum bardaasht nahi karenge (I can not tolerate that you are marrying someone else after loving me),” she declared and grabbed Ashok by the collar and pushed him into the waiting SUV and drove off.

“How can a woman kidnap a grown man in front of so many people? Nobody tried to stop them or save the groom. This implies that the man willingly went away with the girl,” he told reporters.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

