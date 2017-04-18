Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Class 10th student made to stand whole night by principal

Following a complaint from child rights activists and the boy’s parents, Shamshabad police has started an inquiry.
Child rights activists say they have received information about another student named Kiran Kumar who was beaten up by the principal for calling a teacher “nuvvu” (you). (Representational image)
Hyderabad: A Class X student was made to stand outside his hostel room for an entire night by the principal of Chinna Jeeyar Educational Trust at Muchintal in Shamshabad. His parents, who asked for the reason, were told by the principal that the boy had stolen Rs 100 and it was a punishment. The parents have complained to the Shamshabad police.

The Trust is a residential school and students stay in the hostel. “School Principal Govardhan  made my son stand in front of his room for an entire night, accusing him of stealing money,” said the boy’s father Premnandanchari of Manicharan.

Following a complaint from child rights activists and the boy’s parents, Shamshabad police has started an inquiry.

Child rights activists say they have received information about another student named Kiran Kumar who was beaten up by the principal for calling a teacher “nuvvu” (you). “The kid is from Mahbubnagar, and it is quite common in their lingo to say nuvvu (you) instead of meeru (yourself). This angered the principal, who beat up the kid. We have lodged a complaint against the principal with the Child Rights Commission,” said activist Achyuth Rao.

