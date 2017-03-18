 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay, who looked all set to notch up a hundred in his 50th Test, got out in the final over before lunch on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Australia scalp Vijay before lunch
 
Nation, Crime

Odisha industrialist’s son arrested for wife-swapping, torturing wife for dowry

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Six months ago, Sabyasachi’s wife had accused her husband and his family of torturing her as she refused to take part in wife-swapping.
 Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Police on Friday arrested the son of a prominent industrialist on charges of wife-swapping in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

The accused was identified as Sabyasachi Mishra, son of industrialist Trailokya Nath Mishra, the owner of the Nayagarh Sugar Mill, said commissioner of police YB Khurania.

Sabyasachi was arrested by Mahila police from his Kharavel Nagar house.

Six months ago, Sabyasachi’s wife had accused her husband and his family of torturing her as she refused to take part in wife-swapping.

She also alleged that she was tortured for dowry, both by her husband and his family.

According to the wife, after their marriage, Sabyasachi had taken her abroad where he had forced her to get involved in wife-swapping.

When she refused, he harassed her with support from his family, the police said quoting the contents of the FIR.

She also alleged that there were attempts by her in-laws to kill her and her son, after which she reported the matter to Mahila police six months ago.

While police had summoned the industrialist’s family, the Mishras had fled fearing arrest. The family had also got an interim protection from court.

After the interim protection was removed, police had issued a lookout circular against them.

When police came to know that they were at their Kharavel Nagar house, a special squad raided the house and arrested Sabyasachi.

Both Sabyasachi and his father Trailokya Nath Mishra rubbished the allegations.

“I have always treated her as my daughter and not as daughther-in-law. She has been misled,” said Trilokya Nath Mishra, while his son totally rejected the allegation of wife-swapping.

Tags: wife swapping, arrest, torture
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

