 LIVE !  :  Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter) TN CM Palanisamy sails through trust vote in Assembly after Oppn walks out
 
Nation, Crime

Punjab: 5 gangsters shoot dead financier, dance near body to celebrate his death

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 18, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
They later posted videos on Facebook, claiming the murder. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the five accused.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Saturday spread the dragnet to nab five accused, who shot dead a financier in Sangrur district, celebrated his death by dancing near the dead body.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused later posted videos on Facebook, claiming the murder.

“At about 10am, five youths with pistols in hand reached the market on two motorcycles and stopped near Hardev. They put pistols on his head and pumped in five bullets. They celebrated his death with a dance and challenged the police to catch them if they can,” a shopkeeper told HT.

"We are working on the case and are hopeful of making early arrests," Sub-Inspector Sikander Singh of Sangrur's Longowal town said, noting the Facebook post is under the scanner.

Hardev Singh alias Happy, 25, was shot dead in Longowal town on February 16.

Singh said they are trying to nab the accused including alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babli Randhawa.

Happy had a verbal duel with Randhawa on January 31 and had been staying in Chandigarh after that, police said.

However, the victim was shot dead the day he entered his hometown on Thursday.

Randhawa posted four videos on his Facebook page after the crime, police said. According to them, Randhawa is seen listening to a Punjabi song and flashing a gun in the video.

The accused is also seen challenging cops to try and nab them, Singh said.

Six police teams have been dispatched to apprehend the accused.

Preliminary investigations have found that the victim and the main accused had some monetary dispute.

Tags: financier, murder, murder video
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

World Gallery

Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, will hit the auction block this weekend, the US house selling it announced.

Adolf Hitler’s wartime phone up for auction in US
At least 72 people were killed and hundreds wounded Thursday when a bomb ripped through a revered Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan, officials said. (Photo: AFP)

Suicide attack on Pakistani shrine kills 72, claimed by Islamic State
The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with most of them dying quickly as frustrated volunteers desperately raced to save the survivors. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of whales wash up dead on New Zealand beach
Scores of women took to the streets in Argentina in a bare-breasted demonstration of solidarity with women recently confronted by police for going topless on a South Atlantic beach.

In Argentina, women drop tops to protest topless ban
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kamal Haasan mocks TN trust vote, asks people to approach Governor

The actor tweeted mocking the turn of events, projecting it as an insult to the democracy.
 

Virat Kohli pips MS Dhoni, 2nd only to Shah Rukh Khan in terms of brand value

Virat Kohli is ranked number 2 in the list of Indian celebrities with the highest brand value and is trailing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. MS Dhoni is placed on the ninth spot. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Sania Mirza critical of media's approach to her tax notice

Sania Mirza hit out at the media for giving her tax-evasion notice a lot of coverage. (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Apple finally wipe out BlackBerry?

The Canada-based company has rounded to zero per cent share among smartphone operating systems after shipping of 207,000 smartphones last quarter.
 

Man taking selfie among seven dead in Iran storms

Photographs shared on social media showed cars, kitchens and furniture caked in thick dust beneath an orange sky. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Govinda insults Varun Dhawan, young star reacts and makes his stand clear

Varun will soon be seen in David Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gurgaon: Man sells rented cars like Audi, Fortuner on OLX; held

Representational image

Delhi: Commonwealth games medallist among 3 held with 25 kg party drugs

Representational image

West Bengal: Man gets life imprisonment for raping 9-year-old girl

Photo: (Representational Image)

Govt employee gets 7-yr-jail for depositing public money in daughter's account

Photo: (Representational Image)

Delhi college student dies after being thrashed by classmates

Representational image: (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham