Nation, Crime

Busy hunting minor preys, ‘serial rapist’ didn’t take unwell daughter to hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 9:59 am IST
'His daughter went to the hospital by herself and returned in the afternoon,' the accused's brother-in-law said.
Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)
 Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The 38-year-old man, who was arrested in east Delhi last week for allegedly sexually assaulting several schoolgirls, was hunting for minor girls even when his daughter needed medical attention.

According to a report in The Indian Express, on January 10, “serial rapist” Sunil Rastogi along with his daughter and brother-in-law went to his relative’s home as she was “depressed” and had fever for the last few days.

After arriving at the relative’s home in the morning, he went out looking for unattended minor girls in New Ashok Nagar instead of taking his ill daughter to hospital.

“He swore to return after taking care of some unfinished business. His daughter went to the hospital by herself and returned in the afternoon… He didn’t return the entire day,” Rastogi’s 35-year-old brother-in-law said.

“I was sent by his wife to ensure he would be present with her,” he added.

Rastogi was arrested on Saturday on the basis of tip off, DCP (East) Omvir Singh said. He told police he had sexually assaulted many minor girls in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, where he currently stays, Ghaziabad and New Ashok Nagar in east Delhi.

"The accused told police that he used to target minor girls. Whenever he would find any minor girl going to home from school, he used to mislead her on the pretext that her father had sent some clothes or some other articles to give her and take her to an isolated place," he added.

Police have been able to identify 58 girls who allegedly had been his victims.

Police said the girls who participated in the test identification parade broke down during the exercise as they were reminded of the incident when he had tried to sexually assault them.

Three other girls also came forward along with their families alleging Rastogi had sexually assaulted them.

The accused works as a tailor and is married with five children, including three girls, said another officer, adding that his daughters are being counselled to know whether he had also targeted them.

To make the case watertight against Rastogi, the Delhi Police is planning to conduct DNA and brain-mapping tests on him.

Tags: serial rapist, sexual predator, molestation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It happened! After Priyanka, Deepika makes her debut on Ellen's show!

Deepika's fanpage shared the picture on Instagram.
 

Sachin Tendulkar much better player than Virat Kohli: Muhammad Yousuf

Yousuf said he rates Tendulkar higher than Kohli because of the era in which the
 

I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt always; don't do something a girl can’t do: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is not only a brilliant actor but also a best father to his sons, Aryan and AbRam
 

List of Samsung Galaxy devices to receive Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat
 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Ashram men raped, abused 6-yr-old orphan boy; 1 arrested

A six-year-old orphan boy was allegedly sodomised by three staffers of an ashram in central Delhi. (Representational image)

Delhi police plan DNA, brain-mapping tests on child molester

Delhi police with the accused Sunil Rastogi. (Photo: Videograb)

Sheena murder accused Indrani wants to divorce Peter Mukerjea, change Will

Peter Mukerjea with his wife Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: Facebook)

Woman raped in Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Varanasi

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man inside a bathroom of the district hospital in Varanasi. (Representational image)

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking transfer of Shahabuddin to Tihar

File photograph of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin with his supporters in Siwan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham