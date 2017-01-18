Busy hunting minor preys, ‘serial rapist’ didn’t take unwell daughter to hospital

New Delhi: The 38-year-old man, who was arrested in east Delhi last week for allegedly sexually assaulting several schoolgirls, was hunting for minor girls even when his daughter needed medical attention.

According to a report in The Indian Express, on January 10, “serial rapist” Sunil Rastogi along with his daughter and brother-in-law went to his relative’s home as she was “depressed” and had fever for the last few days.

After arriving at the relative’s home in the morning, he went out looking for unattended minor girls in New Ashok Nagar instead of taking his ill daughter to hospital.

“He swore to return after taking care of some unfinished business. His daughter went to the hospital by herself and returned in the afternoon… He didn’t return the entire day,” Rastogi’s 35-year-old brother-in-law said.

“I was sent by his wife to ensure he would be present with her,” he added.

Rastogi was arrested on Saturday on the basis of tip off, DCP (East) Omvir Singh said. He told police he had sexually assaulted many minor girls in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, where he currently stays, Ghaziabad and New Ashok Nagar in east Delhi.

"The accused told police that he used to target minor girls. Whenever he would find any minor girl going to home from school, he used to mislead her on the pretext that her father had sent some clothes or some other articles to give her and take her to an isolated place," he added.

Police have been able to identify 58 girls who allegedly had been his victims.

Police said the girls who participated in the test identification parade broke down during the exercise as they were reminded of the incident when he had tried to sexually assault them.

Three other girls also came forward along with their families alleging Rastogi had sexually assaulted them.

The accused works as a tailor and is married with five children, including three girls, said another officer, adding that his daughters are being counselled to know whether he had also targeted them.

To make the case watertight against Rastogi, the Delhi Police is planning to conduct DNA and brain-mapping tests on him.