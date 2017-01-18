Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: CID arrests American for huge child porn stash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Over 29,00 videos, images found with MNC lawyer.
James Kirk Jones
 James Kirk Jones

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department arrested an American for downloading and sharing child pornography on a massive scale through the Internet.

Police officials were shocked to find found 29,288 child pornographic videos and images in his external hard disk and personal computer.

The arrested man, James Kirk Jones, 42, is an associate vice president in a MNC legal firm at Madhapur. Police said Jones used 25 Twitter handles to build a community, and shared videos through Torrent. The CID tracked down the suspect after receiving inputs from Interpol.

Besides Torrent, Jones also used GigaTribe — a peer-to-peer file sharing network — to share child pornography, police said.  

Jones, who had been working and living in Hyderabad since five years, had been engaging in child porn sharing for a long time,  police said.

“We received a tip off from the Interpol through the CBI regarding a user engaging in massive downloading and uploading of child pornography. We tracked down the suspect to his residence at Madhapur and arrested him. A case under Section 67A & B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered against him,” said Dr Saumya Misra, IG, CID.

“He confessed that from his childhood in the US, he developed a tendency to watch child pornography and had been downloading, watching and sharing it ever since. Watching, downloading and sharing child pornography has become a daily habit for him,” said the IG.

Hailing from New Jersey, Jones is not married. “He stays alone in his apartment and it is his habit to share and watch child pornography. He met people with similar interest from across the globe through twitter and  GigaTribe. He was connected to around 490 GigaTribe profiles,” said an investigation official.

Jones, who was under the impression that no law enforcement agency would get at him as he was in India, was using an open sharing platform. “He was tracked and Interpol kept tabs on him,” said an official.

Jones’ Indian visa is expiring in December 2017, and he was planning to return to the United States.

Tags: child porn
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
 

'Our army can reach Delhi in 48 hours', says Chinese media; gets trolled on Twitter

Chinese media claimed that its military can reach New Delhi in merely 48 hours in case a war broke out between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Sheena murder accused Indrani wants to divorce Peter Mukerjea, change Will

Peter Mukerjea with his wife Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: Facebook)

Woman raped in Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Varanasi

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man inside a bathroom of the district hospital in Varanasi. (Representational image)

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking transfer of Shahabuddin to Tihar

File photograph of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin with his supporters in Siwan.

Hyderabad: Man cheats car driver, arrested

(Representational image)

Secunderabad: Fake TTE, two minors held for theft

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham