Hyderabad: CID arrests American for huge child porn stash

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department arrested an American for downloading and sharing child pornography on a massive scale through the Internet.

Police officials were shocked to find found 29,288 child pornographic videos and images in his external hard disk and personal computer.

The arrested man, James Kirk Jones, 42, is an associate vice president in a MNC legal firm at Madhapur. Police said Jones used 25 Twitter handles to build a community, and shared videos through Torrent. The CID tracked down the suspect after receiving inputs from Interpol.

Besides Torrent, Jones also used GigaTribe — a peer-to-peer file sharing network — to share child pornography, police said.

Jones, who had been working and living in Hyderabad since five years, had been engaging in child porn sharing for a long time, police said.

“We received a tip off from the Interpol through the CBI regarding a user engaging in massive downloading and uploading of child pornography. We tracked down the suspect to his residence at Madhapur and arrested him. A case under Section 67A & B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered against him,” said Dr Saumya Misra, IG, CID.

“He confessed that from his childhood in the US, he developed a tendency to watch child pornography and had been downloading, watching and sharing it ever since. Watching, downloading and sharing child pornography has become a daily habit for him,” said the IG.

Hailing from New Jersey, Jones is not married. “He stays alone in his apartment and it is his habit to share and watch child pornography. He met people with similar interest from across the globe through twitter and GigaTribe. He was connected to around 490 GigaTribe profiles,” said an investigation official.

Jones, who was under the impression that no law enforcement agency would get at him as he was in India, was using an open sharing platform. “He was tracked and Interpol kept tabs on him,” said an official.

Jones’ Indian visa is expiring in December 2017, and he was planning to return to the United States.