Telangana: Failure of cotton crop takes another life

Published Dec 17, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Mulugu Karunakar, 34, consumed pesticide at his field and succumbed while undergoing treatment.
Victim was unable to repay loans borrowed at high interest rates due to cotton crop failure. (Photo: Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Depressed due to crop loss and increasing burden of debts, a cotton farmer committed suicide in Siddipet district on Saturday. Mulugu Karunakar, 34, consumed pesticide at his field and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Karunaker is survived by his wife and three children.

Mulugu Karunakar, a resident of Singatam village in Gajwel mandal, owns two acres of agricultural land. Due to scant rainfall, there was no growth in his cotton crops. Meanwhile, he had borrowed around Rs 4 lakh from different persons in the village for a very high interest rate.

 

As the crop failed, he was not able to repay his debts and they kept mounted. Depressed, he consumed pesticide at his field on Saturday morning. Farmers from neighbouring fields noticed him and rushed him to Gajwel government hospital, where he died during treatment. Based on a complaint from his wife Anitha, a case is registered at the Gajwel police station.  

