New Delhi: Woman offered lift in car, raped

A 20-year-old woman, was driven around in a car for over two hours and raped by a driver in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh area.

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman, who had come to Delhi from Noida to look for a job, was driven around in a car for over two hours and raped by a driver in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh area on late Wednesday night.

The incident came to the light on Friday on the fourth year of the December 16 gangrape, which had triggered massive outrage forcing the government to come out with stricter legal provisions to deal with crimes against women.

The girl, a resident of Noida, was waiting for a bus near AIIMS on Wednesday evening when the accused, Avneesh, 28, driving a car which had a home ministry sticker on it, offered to drop her. The police said the accused is the driver of a man whose father works in Central Industrial Security Force.

Avneesh allegedly raped the girl inside the car in an isolated area in Moti Bagh and held her captive inside the cab.

She, however, managed to flee around midnight and was found by a police patrol which brought her to South Campus police station on early Thursday morning.

The accused was caught from the slums near the spot where the cab was parked.

The accused was identified as a resident of Etah in UP.

He has been staying in Delhi for the last three-four years. He is married with two kids. Earlier, he was a school cab driver.