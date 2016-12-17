Jharkhand: Newly wed gangraped by husband, friends at gun point

Medininagar: A newly married woman was allegedly raped by her husband and his two friends at gun point at Rahaiya village in Palamau district, a police officer said on Friday.

The accused, Afzal Ansari, had recently got married to the woman of the same village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hiralal Ravi said.

According to an FIR registered on the basis of the statement given by the victim, Ansari reached home along with his two friends - Bablu Singh and Afzal Mian - on Wednesday night. He then raped his wife and allowed his friends to commit the heinous crime in turn, police said, adding that the accused also recorded the act and threatened the woman with dire consequences.

The victim, however, managed to escape the next morning and informed her parents, who took her to the police station.

But the Officer-in-Charge reprimanded them and sent them back without registering a case, Ravi said.

The DSP said he has directed to register a case against the accused, who were reported at large.