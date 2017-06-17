Nation, Crime

Chennai: Cop posts video accusing in-laws, ends life with wife

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 17, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Ennore Police registered a case and moved the bodies to Government Stanley Hospital.
Representational image
 Representational image

Chennai: A policeman attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) of the City Police committed suicide with his wife at their residence in Ernavoor on Thursday.

The cop recorded a video message accusing his in-laws to be the reason behind his suicide and sent it to friends before hanging. The deceased constable, Soundara Pandi (29), attached to the AR unit in Egmore, is a native of Ilayankudi near Sivaganga.

He got married to Sasikala (23) of Ramanathapuram 18 months ago, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had issues since the day got married and were living separately. Relatives pacified the couple and they were made to stay together again a month ago.

They rented a portion at the woman's relative's house at Bharatiyar Nagar in Ernaavor. However, differences cropped again and the woman attempted suicide on June 12.

She returned home last Wednesday after treatment after which, on Thursday morning, both of them were found hanging from the ceiling.

The policeman had sent a video message to one of his friends before committing suicide, police said.

Ennore Police registered a case and moved the bodies to Government Stanley Hospital.

Tags: hanging
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala farmer discovers goat with no eyes and human like lips

The goat suffers from a rare condition causing genetic mutation (Photo: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back, whereas Pakistan will seek to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.(Photo: AP)
 

It is not a silent film: Anupam Kher jokes about biopic on former PM

Anupam Kher (L) and the first look of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things we learnt from Virat Kohli and co's win over B'desh

The Indian cricketers have been on incredible form throughout the tournament, barring one group game against Sri Lanka, in which they suffered their only defeat so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Shashi Tharoor lauded for sharing picture depicting secularism in Kerala

He described the picture as 'Typical Kerala' (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Gang held for luring, robbing men on NICE Road

They would threaten the victims with lethal weapons and rob them. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Depressed techie ends life

Police said that they found a suicide note in the house, which said that she was depressed and nobody was responsible for her suicide.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Edi Bazaar graveyard has been encroached, says plaint

The complaint was lodged in Madannapet police station and a case has been registered under charges of trespassing into burial places and mischief.

Telangana: Chennai call raises Poornima Sai hope

Poornima Sai

Telangana: Fake recruiter for Dubai jobs arrested

The arrested are Mohd Ashraf, 32, a resident of Amberpet, and his employee Sukka Shiva Kumar, alias Chintu, 23, a resident of Nacharam, who were running Al-Sidra Tours and Travels.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham