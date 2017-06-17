Chennai: Cop posts video accusing in-laws, ends life with wife

Chennai: A policeman attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) of the City Police committed suicide with his wife at their residence in Ernavoor on Thursday.

The cop recorded a video message accusing his in-laws to be the reason behind his suicide and sent it to friends before hanging. The deceased constable, Soundara Pandi (29), attached to the AR unit in Egmore, is a native of Ilayankudi near Sivaganga.

He got married to Sasikala (23) of Ramanathapuram 18 months ago, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had issues since the day got married and were living separately. Relatives pacified the couple and they were made to stay together again a month ago.

They rented a portion at the woman's relative's house at Bharatiyar Nagar in Ernaavor. However, differences cropped again and the woman attempted suicide on June 12.

She returned home last Wednesday after treatment after which, on Thursday morning, both of them were found hanging from the ceiling.

The policeman had sent a video message to one of his friends before committing suicide, police said.

Ennore Police registered a case and moved the bodies to Government Stanley Hospital.