1993 Mumbai blasts: Acquitted Abdul bats for innocent prisoners jailed

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
When asked about his future plans, Qayyum said that he will do business and declined to go abroad by saying that India is his country.
1993 Mumbai blast accused Abdul Qayyum after acquittal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 1993 Mumbai blast accused Abdul Qayyum after acquittal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Abdul Qayyum, who has been acquitted of all charges in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, on Saturday batted for innocents like him who are languishing in various jails.

"Many innocent like me are in the jail. I request that the innocent should be released," Qayyum said.

When asked about his future plans, Qayyum said that he will do business and declined to go abroad by saying that India is his country and he will stay here only.

Earlier on Friday, six out of seven accused, including Abu Salem, were convicted by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case.

The others who have been convicted are: Mustafa Dossa, Riyaz Siddique, Firoz khan, Tahir Merchant, and Karimullah Shaikh.

However, all accused were acquitted on the charge of waging war against the nation.

Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. Court ordered his release on personal bond.

The court has set the next hearing date on June 19 to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence.

257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai City on March 12, 1993.

Tags: abdul qayyum, 1993 mumbai serial blasts case, terrorist and disruptive activities act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

