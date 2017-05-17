Nation, Crime

Telangana woman marries lower caste man, kills self after he goes missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 17, 2017, 3:18 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
The woman's father had invited the couple to visit his hometown, following which the man had gone missing.
Swati’s father-in-law, Amboji Venkataiah, also raised doubts regarding Swati’s alleged ‘suicide’. (Photo: File/Representational)   
HyderabadCouple of hours before she was to be produced in a court in Hyderabad, Tummala Swati (20), is reported to have committed suicide on Monday. With Swati’s death, Telangana witnesses the terrible end of a love story kindled during college days.

According to an NDTV report, the Hyderabad High Court had on the same day directed the police to bring Swati, who had eloped with and married her lover Amboji Naresh on March 25, before the court in three days’ time.

On the same day, Swati, had attempted to take her life by drinking toilet cleaning fluid. She was released from hospital in a matter of few hours following a stomach-wash. However, her parents brought her back to the hospital later in the day and claimed she was found hanging. The hospital doctors then declared Swati dead, NDTV said.

The story began when Amboji Naresh and Tummala Swati met each other in college. In the same class, they fell in love and had eloped to Mumbai as the couple’s respective families were against their union. Swati belonged to an upper caste family.

Srinivas Reddy, Swati’s father, as said by NDTV's sources, had invited the couple over to their hometown in Bhongir, a place 40 km from Hyderabad. Reddy made promises of accepting their marriage and Naresh as his son-in-law.

But after reaching Bhongir on May 2, Swati was separated from her husband and Naresh, who has not been found yet, went missing. Meanwhile, Reddy filed a dowry harassment case against Naresh and also accused his son-in-law of torturing his daughter.

On the other hand, Naresh’s father further said that Srinivas’ allegations of dowry harassment were untrue. A vacation bench heard Amboji Venkataiah’s (Naresh’s father) petition requesting the court to look into the case of his missing son.

He, again on Monday, went to court to report Swati’s sudden death and requested authorities concerned to video-record her post-mortem, raising doubts Swati’s alleged ‘suicide’.   

Tags: hyderabad high court, man missing, caste issues, dowry harassment, suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

