Hyderabad: Husband defaults on loan, wife kidnapped

Hyderabad: Police rescued a woman who was kidnapped by a five-member gang as her husband had not repaid money that he had borrowed from them on Tuesday.

The gang took the woman away in a car. The man, K. Srinivas, a washerman, immediately complained to the police who traced the gang to Nizamabad.

Srinivas owed Rs 3 lakh to kidnappers

Police could arrest three of the suspects, including Madipally Srinivas, the main accused. The gang had told Mr Srinivas to repay Rs 3 lakh that he owed them to get his wife back.

Police said Madipally Srinivas had lent Rs 12 lakh to K. Srinivas one-and-a-half years back. After paying Rs 9 lakh, K. Srinivas allegedly stopped repaying the loan.

“Madipally Srinivas, who is also a washerman, was angry K. Srinivas was paying even the interest. He forcefully took away K. Srinivas’s wife on Monday night. The gang called K. Srinivas and asked him to bring the money if he wanted his wife alive,” said Amberpet police inspector A.P. Anand Kumar. After his arrest, Madipally Srinivas said he had taken the money from another financier to help K. Srinivas.